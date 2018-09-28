Knoxville — UPDATE (7:55 a.m.): Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy is no longer on lockdown after a report of shots fire near the school.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Knoxville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the Boyds Bridge Pike area around 7:45 a.m. Friday

School security decided to place Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy on lock down as a precaution.

But KPD said there appears to be no connection between the shooting call and the cool.

