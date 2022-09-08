KPD: Scammers using threats of violence to intimidate Latino victims into paying money

The Knoxville Police Department said four members of the Latino community received alarming messages with cartel imagery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department's Latinx Task Force gathered to discuss how leaders could address a new issue impacting communities of color in the city.

They said four people so far received messages that threatened violence unless the victims paid money to a scammer. The messages contained cartel imagery which can contain threats against the victim's life. Sometimes, they said victims could receive graphic kidnapping images.

The task force warned that the scammers make an effort to seem like they personally know the victim, adding to the intensity of the threats. They may use the names of victims or use addresses associated with them.

Usually, the task force said the scammers ask for money in exchange for the safety of a loved one. They may also say the victim owes money to a drug cartel notorious for violence.

However, a spokesperson said the scams are usually perpetrated by people from outside of the U.S. who are not geographically close to the people they're targeting.

"It's fairly common for scammers to pose some type of threat to force victims to provide money or other personal information. In this case, the scammers are making explicit threats of violence to coerce the victim," said Scott Erland, a spokesperson for KPD. "We just want the Latino community to be aware and not act on those threats if they receive similar messages."

The task force also said that communities of color are usually targeted because they may be hesitant to trust some prominent sources of information, such as the police department or community leaders. They also said communities are less like to report crimes committed against them, giving scammers more of a chance to successfully intimidate victims.