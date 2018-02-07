UPDATE 12:00 p.m. Tuesday:

The Knoxville Police Department said the suspect admitted to the hospital following a U.S. Marshals Service agent-involved shooting has been treated and booked into jail.

Officers took 39-year-old Larry Steven Covington from Knoxville into custody late Monday night and he was admitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

KPD said he was treated and released this morning, and is now being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

According to police, Covington was scheduled to surrender to authorities on May 2 after being sentenced to prison for 48 months for committing fraud against the IRS.

When Covington failed to report, a Federal Warrant was issued for his arrest. An agent tracked him down to a U.S. Post Office on Weisgarber Road in Knoxville.

When the agent tried to take him into custody, KPD said Covington then tried to run over the agent with his Chevrolet Tahoe. The agent drew his weapon in defense and fired as Covington drove away.

KPD said the suspect continued to flee. Officers located his abandoned vehicle on West Millard Beets Road.

Law enforcement from KPD, the Knox County Sheriff's Office, K9 officers with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Postal Inspector agents began searching for the suspect.

Around 10:00 p.m., deputies with KCSO eventually found Covington hiding in a crawl space of a home on East Millard Beets Road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No one else was injured in the incidents.

KPD said multiple charges are pending for Covington.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. Monday:

Knoxville Police took Larry Steven Covington into custody around 10 p.m. Monday.

Authorities had been searching for him for hours after trying to take him into custody earlier in the day for failing to turn himself in to serve a four year sentence for fraud.

He was found hiding in a crawl space at a resident on East Millard Beets Road, according to KPD. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

US Marshals said they tried arresting him at the post office on Weisgarber Road around 4 p.m. Monday and he reportedly resisted. At one point, shots were fired by a US Marshal and he was able to get away in his vehicle. Police said they found the vehicle nearby with blood in it so they believed he was injured in the shooting.

He took off running, according to KPD. Several agencies worked into the night to locate him.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man police said failed to turn himself in to serve a four year sentence for fraud was shot at by U.S. Marshals after they said he resisted arrest at the U.S. Post Office on Weisgarber Road Monday.

Knoxville Police said Larry Steven Covington was believed to be on foot in the area of Millard Beets, Sunflower, Lonas, and Middle Brook. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He also may be injured.

Covington is described as a white, bald male, 5'10", wearing a yellowish green shirt and jeans.

His vehicle was found abandoned on Kim Watt Road in West Knoxville, police said.

Marshals said they were attempting to arrest Covington for failure to turn himself in for a four-year sentence for fraud around 4 p.m. Monday.

He was supposed to turn himself in on May 2, 2018. Marshals say he resisted arrest which resulted in shots being fired at him. Authorities believe he was hurt in the shooting because they found blood in the car he abandoned.

No one else was hurt.

Several agencies assisted in the search for Covington Monday afternoon. At around 9 p.m, police reopened roads in the search area and drew back on the search. However, officers were still patrolling the area.

According to the Department of Justice, Covington pleaded guilty to a one-count information in May 2017.

The plea agreement states Covington learned how to prepare and file fraudulent income tax returns from another inmate while he was serving time in a Tennessee state correctional facility in 2008.

If you see a suspicious person in the area, call 911 immediately. Knoxville Police has also said if you witnessed the shooting, FBI investigators need you to call the Knoxville FBI Office at 865-544-0751.

US Marshals are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at the US Post Office of Weisgarber. The suspect's vehicle has been found abandoned on Kim Watt Rd. The white male suspect may be on foot in the area & may be armed & dangerous. Call 911 if you see a suspicious person — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 2, 2018

Suspect Search Update: @Knoxville_PD, @knoxsheriff, @THPKnoxville, @FBIKnoxville, @USMarshalsGov are actively searching for the suspect. Multiple roads in the area are closed. If you live near there, shelter in place & call 911 if suspicious activity is observed. pic.twitter.com/dB9RhOy0Gc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 2, 2018

