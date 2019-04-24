KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: One man has been charged with assault after police say he shot another man while showing him his gun.

Justing Hudgins, 21, has been charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 5550 block of Melstone Road around 3:58 PM on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim inside a residence with one gunshot wound. He is now identified as Andy Thompson, 24, of Knoxville.

Investigators say Thompson was shot by Hudgins at their residence as he was showing him a gun.

They say the shooting appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Thompson was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a serious injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is seriously wounded after a shooting in Northwest Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a home at the 5500 block of Melstone Road off Merchant Drive to investigate a shooting around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for what appeared to be a serious wound.

Investigators and forensic experts are on the scene and the investigation is underway. No suspects have been identified.