KPD: Man pulled from river after failing to steal a boat at Volunteer Landing

Police said the suspect jumped into the Tennessee River to try and escape them following a failed attempt to steal a boat.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to the attempted boat theft around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect ran after the failed attempt before they confronted him near the Wayne G. Basler Boathouse on Neyland Drive.

The suspect then jumped into the river to try and escape them, police said. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knoxville Fire Department arrived with boats to assist, and officers pulled the suspect out of the water and took him into custody around 9:50 a.m.