KPD: Man arrested in Fort Sanders area and charged for attempted kidnapping Thursday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said that a man was under arrest after an incident by Fort Sanders Hospital Thursday afternoon, when officials said he tried to kidnap a two-week-old infant.

The Knoxville Police Department arrested Michael Manford, 42, who is homeless, after witnesses said he tried to take an infant in a baby carrier from a woman. People who saw the incident intervened to stop him, according to a release from police.

Fort Sanders Hospital Security arrived and helped Knoxville Police find Manford after he ran away, according to authorities. Police said they found him on Volunteer Boulevard and Lake Avenue with the help of the University of Tennessee Police Department.

Police said he was uncooperative with officers and damaged a KPD cruiser after being placed in custody. Manford was charged with attempted kidnapping and vandalism.

Officials said that neither the two-week-old infant or the mother were injured during the incident. They also said that the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.