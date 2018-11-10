KNOXVILLE — A suspected burglar has died after a homeowner allegedly shot him when he was breaking into a home on Lamp Drive early Thursday morning.

A preliminary investigation into the attempted burglary and shooting shows a male started beating on the door and trying to get into the home around 1:22 a.m. When he couldn't get in, he tried to break into a window while armed with a handgun, according to KPD.

One of the homeowners reportedly fired his weapon and hit the suspect as he was entering the home.

Investigators identified the man as 24-year-old Christopher Austin Desmarais from Knoxville. At the time, officers said he have any identification on him -- so his identity was being determined during an autopsy Thursday afternoon.

Both homeowners were transported to the Safety Building where they were interviewed by investigators and then released.

The investigation is ongoing.

