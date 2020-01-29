The Knoxville Police Department said no one was hurt after they slowly chased a suspected DUI driver down Interstates 40 and 640 in Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

According to KPD, officers initially responded around 4:10 p.m. to a driver passed out behind the wheel on Rutledge Pike. The caller told dispatch the person had left the scene, apparently with a flat tire.

When officers spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it around 4:22 p.m., they said the driver refused to pull over and was traveling roughly 30 miles per hour in the right lane of I-40.

Officers said they were able to deploy stopsticks between the Rutledge Pike exit and I-640 interchange -- and the vehicle eventually came to a stop before the Millertown exit.

Officers took the suspect into custody at 4:38 p.m. without incident for a possible DUI and felony fleeing.