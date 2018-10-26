Knoxville — UPDATE 11 AM Friday: A home invasion late Thursday in the Fort Sanders neighborhood was drug-related, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD was looking Friday for three male suspects in the armed confrontation at a residence in the 1600 block of Clinch Avenue, according to Darrell DeBusk, KPD spokesman. A male and female were at the home when the three first knocked and then kicked in the door and burst into the house.

The suspects demanded money. The female fled out the back but then came back to check on the male, according to DeBusk. The suspects knocked her to the floor.

The suspects repeatedly demanded money. They took a cell phone, a backpack and cash and fled on foot, the victims told police. One of the occupants also was struck in the head so an ambulance was called.

KPD officers, called about 11:30 p.m., found drug paraphernalia at the address. They cited the occupants with possession of drug paraphernalia and took it.

Items found in the house and the fact that the suspects repeatedly demanded the residents hand over money lead police to believe the invasion was drug-related, DeBusk said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Knoxville Police were searching for an armed suspect near the UT campus just before midnight Thursday night as they investigate a home invasion near 1616 Clinch Avenue, according to several tweets alerting residents to the incident from UT Police.

Police said in one of the tweets that suspects fled toward Volunteer Boulevard and had a handgun.

UT Alert! Home invasion occurred at 1616 Clinch Ave. Suspects fled toward Volunteer Blvd. Suspect has a handgun. Posted on this social media account for informational purposes not a method of contact. This account is not constantly monitored. — UT Police (@UTPolice) October 26, 2018

UT Police told students to remain cautious, but that they may resume normal activities.

Incident near 1616 Clinch Ave. is being investigated by KPD. Continue being cautious/you may resume normal activities. For more info call 865-215-7201. Posted on this social media account for informational... https://t.co/3MAzWihaKA — UT Police (@UTPolice) October 26, 2018

