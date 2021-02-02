KPD: Teen recovering after being shot in the knee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A teenager was hospitalized on Wednesday after being shot in the knee, according to Knoxville Police.
The shooting was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1800 block of Riverside Drive. While officers were at that location, a 16-year-old male arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical enter with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was then transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers found shell casings in a parking lot where the shooting occurred, and do not believe it was a random shooting.
The teenager's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.
The shooting is being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.