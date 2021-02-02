KPD: Teen recovering after being shot in the knee

The teenager's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A teenager was hospitalized on Wednesday after being shot in the knee, according to Knoxville Police.

The shooting was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1800 block of Riverside Drive. While officers were at that location, a 16-year-old male arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical enter with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was then transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found shell casings in a parking lot where the shooting occurred, and do not believe it was a random shooting.

The teenager's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.