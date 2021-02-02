A 17-year-old who showed up at a Knoxville fire station after being shot is expected to recover

KPD said no charges have been filed, but investigators believe that "all involved parties are accounted for."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot and went to a fire station for help.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the 17-year-old was shot on Arther Street Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. He went to the Knoxville Fire Department station at 501 Arther Street for help.

The teen had a single gunshot wound, according to KPD, and was transported to the hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.