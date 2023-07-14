KPD arrests three juveniles after entering Chapman Hwy. gas station with ski masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they arrested three juveniles early Thursday morning after officers spotted them entering a gas station on Chapman Highway wearing ski masks.
They said two of the juveniles had guns on them. One of the guns was reported stolen from a vehicle at a South Knoxville apartment complex earlier in July. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit said they connected juveniles to at least one other vehicle burglary in the area.
The arrests were made by Central District officers. The district is KPD's third district and encompasses South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and the area around the University of Tennessee campus.