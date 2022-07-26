KPD trying to contact man barricaded in West Knoxville home, believed to be armed

Police said the man was involved in an incident with another person before police arrived, and said he is believed to be armed.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was barricaded in a home in West Knoxville Tuesday, on the 3700 block of Dance Avenue. They said they believed he was armed and said people should avoid the area, if possible.

Police also said that they believed the man was involved in an altercation with another person before officers arrived.

The road is located near Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken. They said people should try to avoid the area while negotiators and the special operations squad try tried to make contact with him.

Additional information about the incident, including the identity of the man and charges he may face, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.