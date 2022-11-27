KPD: Two dead from gunshots wounds at East Knoxville home

Knoxville Police said it responded to a call of two unresponsive people in a home. Officers found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said two people are dead after officers found their bodies inside a home in East Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday that two people were unresponsive inside a home.

When officers arrived at a home in the 900 block of Graves Street, they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

KPD said there is no risk to the public at this time. The bodies have been taken to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.