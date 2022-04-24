KPD: Two injured after shooting in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police say two people were injured after a shooting at Walter P. Taylor Homes around Sunday afternoon.

Knoxville Police said around 12:43 p.m.. officers responded to a shooting at the 400 block of Taylor Homes Road. KPD said they located one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Later, a second man who had been shot showed up at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The first victim was taken to UT Medical Center for further treatment and is expected to survive.

The shooting is under active investigation by KPD Violent Crimes Unit, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.