KPD: Two injured after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in East Knoxville on Sunday afternoon.
Knoxville Police said around 12:43 p.m.. officers responded to a shooting at the 400 block of Taylor Homes Road. KPD said they located one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Later, a second man who had been shot showed up at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The first victim was taken to UT Medical Center for further treatment and is expected to survive.
The shooting is under active investigation by KPD Violent Crimes Unit, and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.
Anyone with info that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.