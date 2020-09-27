KPD: Two juveniles charged with carjacking Saturday night after pursuit, one remains at large

Police said they were told three male suspects took a silver Acura at gunpoint Saturday night, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said that two people were arrested and charged with carjacking Saturday night after a pursuit in East Knoxville.

Police said that they responded to calls about a carjacking at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday and that the victim told them three male suspects took their silver Acura at gunpoint.

Around 8 p.m., the car was seen pulling into 2400 East Magnolia Avenue, according to a release from police. They tried to approach one of the passengers who then tried to run away on foot, according to police. They said he was arrested and found to be a juvenile male.

The vehicle drove away westbound on East Magnolia Avenue, according to a release. It eventually hit a pole on Bertrand Street before the driver and male passenger ran away on foot, police said. A second juvenile male was arrested, and the other person remains at large, according to authorities.

Two female passengers remained in the vehicle and were transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The two males have been charged with carjacking and evading arrest, according to authorities.