KPD: Two men arrested after police find several bags of drugs in their car during focused patrols

Police said they found several bags of drugs after searching the car of Travae Harris, 38, and Tracy Shellie, 60.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday two men were arrested after a new team stopped a car and found several bags of drugs inside it.

They said Travae Harris, 38, and Tracy Shellie, 60, were both arrested. Both men are from Detroit and police said they found 15 grams of crystal meth, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of heroin and 22 grams of marijuana after stopping their car.

The Community Engagement Response Team focused on the area of Depot Avenue, Central Street and Magnolia Avenue Thursday night. The team was created in May and police said members are meant to work directly with community members to find solutions to problems.

KPD and the City of Knoxville said they received several complaints about people selling illegal drugs, possible prostitution and other issues in that area from residents. Police said those complaints led to increased patrols, which then led to this arrest.

It was originally a temporary "enhanced" patrol squad that hit the streets earlier this year. They were tasked with being approachable and visible in communities that data shows have higher crime rates.

Harris and Shellie's car was stopped on Magnolia near Gay Street, police said. They were charged with several drug offenses, police said.