KPD: Two men injured after shooting at East Knoxville McDonald's Saturday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said that two men were injured with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at an East Knoxville McDonald's Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to calls about a shooting at 2812 East Magnolia Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. There, they said they found two men who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said that the victims were parked at the business when several men approached them. The suspects then shot into the victims' vehicle before running away on foot, according to a release from police.

The victims were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. They said that the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call KPD at (865) 215-7212. People who call can remain anonymous, according to officials.