KPD: Two teens arrested after car chase in stolen vehicle

Knoxville Police said they arrested two 14-year-old boys and found a loaded handgun, marijuana and various ammunition in the stolen car.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said two teen have been arrested following a car chase on New Year's Day.

KPD said that around 12:55 p.m. on January 1, officers spotted a stolen Dodge Ram in the area of Fuller Avenue and McConnell Street. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled leading to a car chase.

The pursuit ended in the area of Ulster Avenue and Chestnut Street, where the three occupants bailed from the vehicle and ran. Officers were able to catch two of the suspects: the passenger and the driver. They are both 14-year-old males.

The driver was found in with possession of a loaded handgun. Officers also found marijuana and various ammunition inside of the car.

The driver was charged in juvenile court with carjacking, auto theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and felony evading. The second juvenile was charged with carjacking and evading arrest. The third suspect who fled from the vehicle was not located.

During the chase, two officers were responding to assist when their cruisers collided near Bethel Avenue and McConnell Street. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and neither officer was injured in the collision.