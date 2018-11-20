Knoxville — Investigators are having a hard time getting answers from both a victim and a witness after a shooting that happened in a car with a child in the backseat.

On Monday, Deossie Deon Dingus, 30, walked into UT Medical Center just after 7:30 p.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound. The hospital called police.

Officers spoke with the person who drove Dingus to the hospital, who said he drove the victim to meet someone and that person shot Dingus while he was in the vehicle.

According to KPD, the witness was evasive with his statement and even became angry with officers.

Dingus' story did not match up with what the witness told police, and wouldn't give them any additional details.

Dingus' 4-year-old child was in the backseat when the shooting happened, but was not injured. The Department of Children's Services was notified.

After he was treated for the gunshot wound, Dingus was arrested on outstanding warrants including Reckless Endangerment, Domestic Assault, and Interference with Emergency Calls. He is being held without bond.

