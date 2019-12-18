KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officials warned Fort Sanders residents to watch out for burglaries this Christmas.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, KPD said it's already responded to several burglaries in the neighborhood.

The Fort Sanders neighborhood is just north of the University of Tennessee campus. It's home to many students. Some of those students go to their hometowns during Christmas break -- leaving apartments unattended.

KPD asked residents and property owners to keep a lookout for "suspicious people or activity."

"We have a multitude of officers patrolling the area and checking homes, but we need your help too," KPD's post read.

The police department asked property owners to check their buildings regularly. If a property has been burglarized, KPD asked people to call the police so officers can look for evidence.