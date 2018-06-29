Knoxville Police say they are investigating a rash of catalytic convertor thefts in the city.

Over the last few weeks, reports have come in from throughout the city from people who have discovered that someone has removed the catalytic convertor, which is part of the vehicle's exhaust system. All of the targeted vehicles have been Hondas or Acuras.

Catalytic convertors can be sold for scrap metal. Its usually a large, tubular device made of steel located between the engine and the muffler on the passenger side of the car, and is easily reached by a thief. They simply reach under the car and cut it off very quickly.

You should be able to tell if yours is missing because the engine will be louder than normal and you may smell. If you think it has been stolen you shouldn't drive it. You should contact police and have the vehicle towed to a garage for repairs.

KPD says if you see someone acting suspiciously near a vehicle, especially if they are carrying a cutting tool, to call 911.

