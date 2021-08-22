KPD: Suspect identified in the weekend shooting death of Knoxville mother

Vincent Morrison, 31, of Maryville, is wanted as a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Aisha Cates, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the suspect involved in the shooting death of a Knoxville mother.

Vincent Morrison, 31, of Maryville, is wanted as a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Aisha Cates, KPD said.

KPD said that Morrison also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vandalism from an incident on March 5 when he shot at his fiancé.

Officers responded to the area of McConnell Street and MLK Jr. Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 22.

Cates was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said.

Cates was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to KPD.

KPD said that Morrison, who is not in custody at this time, is known to travel between Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta.

If you have any information contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.