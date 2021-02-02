x
KPD: Woman found dead, man wounded in East Knoxville shooting at apartment building

The Knoxville Police Department said that the man was taken to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at an East Knoxville apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. A man was also found with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. However, authorities also said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to calls about the shooting at Holston Oak Apartments at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was found inside of a car in the parking lot, while the man was found on the scene, according to a release.

No suspects were in custody and no suspect information was immediately available, according to police.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

