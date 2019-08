KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that wounded a woman.

According to KPD, officers said the victim pulled into a Marathon Station at 2110 Brooks Avenue and had been shot twice.

She was taken to UT Medical Center, and police said her wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances of the shooting.