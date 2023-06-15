KPD: Woman wounded and in stable condition after shooting on McConnell Street

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to the shooting at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was wounded after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday evening.

They said officers responded to the 300 block of McConnell Street at around 5:40 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. They said they found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

They said the woman was transported from the scene and was in stable condition. They also said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing, with detectives "working strong leads."

Additional information about the shooting, such as the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.