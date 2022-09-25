x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call Saturday on Watauga Avenue for a reported tire fire.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police.

Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call on Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire.

After the fire was put out, authorities found a woman's body.

The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case as a "suspicious" death.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for full examination and autopsy.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

TN Secretary of State warns about mail scam that appears to come from the "UCC"

Before You Leave, Check This Out