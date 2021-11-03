KPD: Woman's car possibly shot at on Tuesday after bullet found

Police said that the woman believed it happened Tuesday afternoon, after she heard a loud bang while on the ramp from I-275 North to I-640 East.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that they received a call Wednesday that a person had shot at the back of a woman's car.

The woman said that she believed the incident happened Tuesday afternoon while she was driving with her son on the ramp from I-275 North to I-640 East. She said she heard a loud bang sound outside of the car as she was driving, but did not initially think too much about it.

She said that she discovered the damage to her mother's car Wednesday morning.

Police said that a bullet was recovered and confiscated.