KPD working to identify assault suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators are working to identify a suspect who assaulted a Knoxville woman last month on University Avenue.

On June 15 around 4:51 p.m., officers responded to an assault that occurred at Al’s Market located at 1006 University Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they made contact with a 42-year-old female who was suffering from severe pain in her hips, ribs and head with visible abrasions on her shoulder and knee.

During the investigation, surveillance video showed a male suspect violently pushing the victim following a verbal dispute and leaving the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to KPD. The suspect was seen in the video wearing a white tank top and jeans.