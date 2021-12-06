Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde, appearing in court Monday

Joe Clyde's father, Joseph, was found guilty in the second-degree murder of Joe Clyde.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mother of Joe Clyde Daniels is set to appear in court Monday for a status hearing.

Krystal Daniels is charged with one count of aggravated child neglect in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Legal analysts have explained to News4 that Krystal has a better case than Joe Clyde's father Joseph, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and four other charges last month.

Police say Krystal Daniels admitted she was at their home on April 4 when Joseph killed Joe Clyde.

Krystal's oldest son said his mother saw Joe Clyde's body being carried outside.