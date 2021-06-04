Krystal Daniels' statements will not be used in trial, Joseph Daniels' bond reduction denied

They are both being tried separately in the disappearance and death of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels in 2018.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two new developments were made in the trials for Joe Clyde Daniels' parents.

A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of his father, Joseph Daniels.

Attorneys will also not be using statements his mother, Krystal Daniels, made after her arrest in the trial.

They are both being tried separately in the disappearance and death of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde in 2018.

The TBI said Joseph confessed to killing his son in 2018.

Authorities said Krystal Daniels heard the murder and saw her dead son but failed to report the crime.