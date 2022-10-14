KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

The search was at an apartment on Western Avenue, where deputies said they found around 44.6 grams of heroin.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m.

They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.

Under the TV stand, they said they find a child's backpack with another digital scale. Deputies also said they found around $5,780 in the floor by the first backpack. Another $2,452 was also found on the bed, according to a report from KCSO.

Authorities said they found a black jacket inside the closet. Inside that was individually-packed heroin, they said. Underneath the bed, they said they also found a loaded handgun. Another gun was found under the nightstand.

In the top drawer of the nightstand, they said they found more suspected heroin tied off in a baggie and folded in paper. According to the report, they also found around 19 Xanax pills.

Inside a car at the apartment, they said they found another baggie of suspected heroin weighing. In another car, they said they found around 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.