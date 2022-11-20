KSP: Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in McCreary Co.

Kenneth L. Troxell was struck by a 2005 red Chevy pickup, which was operated by an 18-year-old.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred after 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to KSP.

The crash happened on US27 North near 3253 Collage Street in McCreary County, KSP said.

Through investigation, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on US27 and was struck by a 2005 Red Chevy pickup, operated by 18-year-old Zachery J. Heath, said KSP.

McCreary County EMS transported Troxell to Scott County, Tenn. Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Heath was not injured in the crash.