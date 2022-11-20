KSP: Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in McCreary Co.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred after 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to KSP.
The crash happened on US27 North near 3253 Collage Street in McCreary County, KSP said.
Through investigation, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell was walking on US27 and was struck by a 2005 Red Chevy pickup, operated by 18-year-old Zachery J. Heath, said KSP.
McCreary County EMS transported Troxell to Scott County, Tenn. Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Heath was not injured in the crash.
This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story once we know more.