MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A father and son were arrested Thursday morning in Bell County on a number of sexual charges after two female victims came forward and reported allegations that resulted in an investigation by the Kentucky State Police, the agency said in a news release.

Both victims were less than 14 years old when the allegations occurred, and at least one was under 12 years old, according to the release.

John Hoskins, a 73-year-old Middlesboro man, was arrested and charged with sodomy 1st degree-victim under 12 years of age, sodomy 2nd degree, sexual abuse 1st degree-victim under 12, sexual abuse 1st degree, and incest, the release said.

The release went to say that his son, 33-year-old Travis Hoskins of Middlesboro, was arrested and charged with rape 2nd degree, sexual abuse 1st degree, sodomy 2nd degree, and incest.

The allegations occurred at a residence on Beans Fork Road.

Both men were taken into the Bell County Detention Center. The case is still being investigated by Kentucky State Police Detective Aaron Frederick.