MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A McCreary County deputy was flown to UT Medical Center after a man shot him while he was doing a welfare check Tuesday night, a news release from Kentucky State Police said.

KSP said Deputy Sheriff Tyler Watkins, 28, was shot while responding to a home for a welfare check on Lick Creek Road outside Whitley City with a McCreary County constable around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Mark Dungan, 48, in a vehicle outside of the home. Dungan fired several rounds from a handgun and hit Watkins at least once, KSP said.

Dungan then fled the scene in his vehicle; while he was doing so, he hit the constable head-on in his patrol car, according to KSP. Law enforcement later found and arrested Dungan at a nearby cemetery.

The constable who also responded was not injured during the incident.

Neighbors heard the every terrifying moment.

"My first instinct is like something terrible is going on," said neighbor Victoria Smith. Smith said she went to school with Watkins and was shocked to hear he was hurt.

"Always talked about whenever he got out of school he wanted to do something to help our community," Smith said.

Crews flew Watkins to UT Medical Center for treatment, where he underwent two surgeries, and is now in stable condition after being listed as critical, according to KSP.

He is expected to make a full recovery, Trooper Lloyd Cochran told 10News.

"He's lucky to be alive," Cochran said.

Watkins was wearing his bulletproof vest at the time he was shot, Cochran added.

Watkins is from Stearns, Kentucky. He had been with the department for six months before the shooting, KSP said, and say he had just passed a physical test before planning to head to the academy.

His family sent 10News the following statement Wednesday:

“We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and our family and loved ones and we’re so appreciative for all of the thoughts and prayers. We’d like to thank the group Supporting Heroes, the staff at UT Medical Center, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and all the law enforcement from throughout the area for their support. It’s nice to know that when tragedies like this occur, that there are so many people here to give love and comfort, especially considering that we’re from out of state.”

Many community members and several law enforcement groups have given support to the Watkins family, including the group Supporting Heroes. Director Eric Johnson said Watkins has a long recovery ahead, and this kind of call is every law enforcement family's worst fear.

"When they're serving and they're routinely going into harm's way, the family knows that," Johnson said. "They understand the risks they take every day."

Kentucky State Police detectives are still investigating the shooting.

This story is developing.