PINE KNOT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a possible child abduction in McCreary County on Sunday.

The initial investigation indicates that Las Vegas, Nevada resident Briana Ylisa Giovannini, 30, unlawfully took her non-custodial son, 9-year-old Silas Fallen, from his McCreary County home just after 11:30 am. They were last seen leaving the residence in a beige van.

Silas Fallen is described as a white male, 4’4” tall, weighing 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to KSP.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606.878.6622.