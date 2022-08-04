KSP: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Harlan County

Brandon Saylor was pronounced dead after being shot one time in the back, according to Kentucky State Police.

CUMBERLAND, Ky. — A man is dead after being shot in Harlan County, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday of shots fired on Baba Arbor in Cumberland, KSP said.

The Cumberland Police Department and KSP troopers responded to the scene and located 36-year-old Brandon Saylor, who was shot one time in the back. Deputy Coroner Jim Rich was dispatched to the scene and pronounced him dead, according to KSP.

KSP said detectives from Post 10 were requested and dispatched to the scene. They were able to arrest and charge Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair both with murder after evidence was collected.