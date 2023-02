According to KSP, first responders discovered the unresponsive child on Feb. 19

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police have charged a Whitley County, Kentucky man with the murder of a 3-year-old child.

According to the KSP, deputies arrested 22-year-old Jordan Taylor after first responders arrived at a home in the Woodbine community of Whitley County and found the child unresponsive.