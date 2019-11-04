INGRAM, Ky. — An Ingram resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Ky 92 in Ingram, Kentucky, while trying to help another driver on Wednesday night around 9 p.m., Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

59-year-old Adia Fuson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bell County Coroner after he was struck by a car state police describe as a "black mid 90s possible Hyundai sedan" that is missing a headlight, passenger's side mirror and "should have damage to the front end."

Two men in their 20s or 30s were traveling east on the road when they left the roadway and hit Fuson, the release said. They then fled the scene in the car.

Fuson was trying to help another driver when he was hit.

He had put his vehicle in the eastbound lane of Ky 92 to prevent any vehicles from hitting several people who were loading a pressure washer back into a pickup truck after it had fallen into a ditch, the release said.

The owner of the pickup truck had been trying to get the pressure washer back into his truck when Fuson stopped on the road to help out, according to the release.

KSP is asking for the public's help with the case. Detective Josh Howard is the investigating the collision. Anyone with any information is asked to call Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.