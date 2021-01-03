KSP: Two charged after man admits he was under influence of meth during hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Bell Co.

Police arrested a man in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Monday morning and said he admitted to using meth and marijuana while driving.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A man is behind bars and charged with manslaughter after Kentucky State Police said he hit and killed a bicyclist with a truck in Bell County before walking away while under the influence of drugs.

According to KSP, 64-year-old David Ramsey from Middlesboro is charged with second degree manslaughter, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid license.

Officers responded to a call of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a bicycle in the early morning hours of Monday on Kentucky Highway 441. Around 2:12 a.m., Middlesboro police and EMS found a pedestrian, identified as 33-year-old Bradley McNally of Middlesboro, dead from injuries sustained after being hit by a pick-up truck.

KSP responded and began investigating. Police said they learned Ramsey had been driving the truck west on Highway 441 and struck McNally, saying Ramsey allowed his vehicle to be driven off while he walked away from the crash.

The Bell County Coroner pronounced McNally dead at the scene. Police said they found the pick-up truck at a Middlesboro home with damage consistent with the scene.

When police interviewed Ramsey, they said he confessed to being involved in the crash. They said he also admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana when he was driving.

On March 3, KSP said officers arrested a second person involved. Officers arrested 20-year-old Bethany Acelinger and charged her with tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.