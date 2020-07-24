KSP: Man charged with sexual exploitation offenses

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. —
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Johnny David Arnold, 38, on several sexual exploitation charges on Thursday.
According to KSP, the charges are related to "possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the 1st degree" (a Class D felony), one count of "prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor" (a Class D felony) and one count of "promoting a minor under sixteen in a sexual performance" (a Class B felony).
KSP's Electronic Crime Branch discovered Arnold communicating and exchanging images with a minor girl online and he was arrested.
Arnold is currently in custody at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
KSP said this is still an ongoing investigation.
