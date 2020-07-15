KSP: Man wanted in KY arrested in Pigeon Forge

Harlan Eddie McIntosh, 44, was wanted for robbery, kidnapping and rape in Kentucky.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Kentucky State Police said a man wanted for robbery, kidnapping and rape was arrested in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday night.

Harlan Eddie McIntosh, 44, was wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery in Menifee County, Kentucky and a Robbery, Kidnapping and Rape 1st Degree in Powell County, Kentucky.

Acting on information received from authorities in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, McIntosh was believed to be operating a 2004 Mazda Tribute, Silver or Grey in color, with Tennessee License Plate 1E51H2.