KSP: McCracken Co. man arrested on more than 20 counts related to child sexual exploitation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Russell A. Farmer, 24, on Tuesday on more than 20 counts related to child sexual abuse material.

After an undercover investigation, Farmer was arrested after he distributed child sexual abuse material online.

Farmer is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony), eight counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old (Class B felony).

Farmer is currently in custody at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

KSP said the investigation is ongoing and Farmer's equipment was taken to KSP's forsenic laboratory for further examination.