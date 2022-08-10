x
KSP: Investigation underway for murder-suicide in Harlan County

Troopers along with KSP detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.
Credit: WBIR

HARLAN, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating after responding to a call Tuesday night that two people had been shot on Johnathan Drive in Harlan County, according to a release. 

Kentucky State Police troopers and detectives responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and began an investigation.

Troopers said Mitchell Cloud, 39, shot his wife Phoebe Cloud, 39, before turning the gun on himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Harlan County Deputy Coronor Jim Rich, according to KSP.  

KSP is continuing the investigation. 

