BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting last week in Barbourville.

Kentucky State Police said officers had been called to to Higgins Hollow Road for a shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 19. When they arrived, they found one man had been shot, 57-year-old Glenn Edwards from Gray.

The coroner pronounced Edwards dead at the scene from the gunshot wound.

KSP said 71-year-old Glenn Powell had barricaded himself inside his home briefly. Officers with KSP, the Barbourville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Department arrived and Powell surrendered before coming out of the residence.

KSP said Powell had been shot and wounded before they arrived. Officers arrested him and he was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. KSP said he was stable as of Monday.

Officers said the preliminary investigation revealed Edwards had been driving his pickup truck and became stuck in Powell's driveway.

Edwards left to find someone to help him get his truck out, and when he returned with the other person Powell told them to leave and went inside his home fo find a weapon.

Officers said that Edwards had remained at the scene and the other person drove off back to his home.

Officers said Powell had shot Edwards in the back. A short time later, the person helping Edwards returned and Powell shot at him as well. Officers said the person returned fire and hit Powell in the abdomen.

Officers said no charges have been filed against the person that shot Powell.

Charges at pending for Powell and authorities are still investigating the case.

