whitley county — A 29-year-old Jellico man has died after Kentucky State Police say he was shot by a trooper after a barricade situation.

Ronald W. Leach called Whitley County 911 threatening to harm his one-year-old child inside a vehicle in the driveway of his home on Kentucky Highway 1804 in Whitley County, according to KSP.

When troopers arrived, he had allegedly gotten out of his vehicle and took the child inside his home and tried to barricade himself inside. The responding trooper said they were able to get inside and find Leach and his child.

According to police, a physical altercation occurred between the trooper and Leach during which Leach tried to assault the trooper with a weapon. At that point, the trooper fired his service weapon at Leach and killed him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. KSP said neither the baby nor the trooper were injured during the incident.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol in all officer involved shootings. KSP Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation.

