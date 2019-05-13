A southeast Kentucky man is charged with raping a woman with a mental disability.

According to Kentucky State Police, 71-year-old Clark Mills picked up a 29-year-old woman at her home in the Girdler community of Knox County. The two knew each other because Mills drove the church bus and often picked her up for worship services.

This time, investigators said, Mills drove the woman to a hotel room in Bell County, where they had sex in a rented room. He then drove her back to Knox County, where a family member saw her getting out of Mills' pickup truck. She then returned home and told her mother what happened.

The woman, investigators said, has an evident mental disability and is legally blind.

When officers questioned Mills, he admitted what happened and that he knew she had a mental disability. He said he'd known her for about two years, mostly from picking her up in the church bus.

He was charged Sunday with Rape 2nd degree (Intellectual Disability) and Sodomy 2nd degree (Intellectual Disability). He's was being held in the Knox County (Kentucky) Detention Center.