LONDON, Ky. — A Kentucky couple faces multiple charges after deputies found their 5-month-old infant lying in the road in nearly-freezing temperatures.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to Vaughn Ridge Road early Thursday morning about a woman running down the road and maybe a child in the road.

When they arrived, deputies spotted Destiny Dawn McQueen, 21, who they said appeared to be under the influence. While they were arresting her, McQueen told them her two kids were standing in the road, but deputies didn't see any children.

They started looking and finally found the 5 1/2-month-old baby boy lying in the roadway with minimal clothing less than a mile away. They noted it was 35 degrees outside.

Deputies called an ambulance to take care of the baby and continued searching for a second child.

They finally tracked down where McQueen lived and found the baby's father along with a 2-year-old child. Deputies said Michael E. Augst, 49, also appeared to be under the influence. They also noted that the home was about 60 degrees inside.

The deputies notified welfare services, who took custody of the children and the adults were arrested.

McQueen was charged with with wanton endangerment – first-degree, wanton endangerment – second-degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication – controlled substances, indecent exposure – first-degree – first offense and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

Augst was charged with complicity to commit wanton endangerment – first-degree, wanton endangerment – second-degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication – controlled substances.