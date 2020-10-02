A Kentucky student has been charged after accidentally bringing an unloaded gun to an elementary school.

Students at Rosspoint Elementary School alerted officials after another student talked about having a holster, according to a press release from Harlan County Schools. When staff members questioned him, they found the gun in his backpack. There was no ammunition in the gun or the backpack.

“I can’t commend our students and staff enough for their actions this morning,” said Superintendent Brent Roark. “The students knew exactly what to do and responded appropriately. Our teachers and staff are trained in preparedness and they responded appropriately as well. The weapon was not loaded and the student made no threats to or against anyone.

The student was taken into custody by police and taken to appear before a court-designated worker. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property, according to the sheriff's office.

The student made no threat against the school. He told officials that he had failed to take it out of his backpack after a weekend outing with his father. His father said they had been in the mountains and did have guns with them.

“I realize we live in an area where hunting and shooting are common practice to many,” said Jim T. Whitaker, Harlan County safe schools coordinator. “Parents should ensure that anytime young people have participated in such activities away from school that firearms and ammunition are secured in order to prevent such incidents.”

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police and Harlan County Safe Schools staff are assisting in the investigation.