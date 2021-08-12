Car, bones, wallet found in cold case of missing Auburn University student from LaGrange

Kyle Clinkscales went missing in 1976 after leaving on his way to school.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A college student went missing on his way back to school in 1976. For 45 years, police and his family had very few answers. Now, the cold case of Kyle Clinkscales is warm again.

Officials with the Troup County, Georgia and Chambers County, Alabama sheriff's offices came together Tuesday morning to announce they found Clinkscales’ car. Someone spotted his white Ford Pinto in a creek in Cusseta, Alabama and called 911, officials said.

Inside the car was his wallet that had his ID and credit cards – there were also bones, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

“We’re glad today,” Woodruff said.

“For 45 years we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car. We’ve drained lakes. We’ve looked here and looked there,” he said. And yet, “it always turned out with nothing.”

Now, the GBI is sifting through the car, looking for evidence and anything that would confirm if the bones found belong to Clinkscales.

"There's a substantial challenge in being able to get workable DNA from skeletal remains that were found submerged like in this case in a vehicle for many decades," said DNA expert and CEO of Othram David Mittelman. "The DNA will degrade over time, and that's going to be true for all older remains, including skeletal remains."

Mittelman added that investigators will likely have their work cut out for them, as the car has been submerged under water for quite some time. But, they'll be relying on hopeful clues from the skeletal remains and other circumstantial evidence.

"It can be done, it's just technically challenging because the DNA, obviously, hasn't been kept in the best possible state, and there's not a lot of human DNA that remains after such a long period of time," he added.

Authorities said the Auburn college student was last seen at the LaGrange Moose Lodge where he bartended. They say he left the bar that night to head back to Auburn but was never seen again. The sheriff's office said the car was found about 3 miles away from what was likely Kyle's usual route home.

11Alive spoke to his parents in 1996, 20 years after Kyle first went missing.

"We haven't given up hope yet, until you've got something tangible to say – we won't give up hope," said Mary Louise Clinkscale, Mother of Kyle Clinkscale.

Friends of Kyle say his disappearance has engulfed the LaGrange community.

"It never ended. Everybody was always wondering if he was going to show up somewhere," explained Lauren Griffen.

Griffen said she met Kyle about a year before he went missing, adding that everyone in the town knew him.

"His personality was just charming. He was a sweet guy. Most of the time he was very quiet. But he was very kind to everyone," explained Griffen.

Kyle's mother passed away this past January, and his father died in 2007.

Sheriff Woodruff said he hoped this day would come while Clinkscales’ parents were still alive.

“It was always her hope that he would come home. It was always our hope that we would find him for her before she passed away. Just the fact that we have hopefully found him in the car brings me a sigh of relief.”